Star Wars: The Last Jedi- Review, Cast, Story, Director

Film: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Cast: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Benicio del Toro, Andy Serkis, Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran, Domnhall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anthony Daniels

Director: Rian Johnson

Rating: * * * *

What’s not to like about this eighth journey to that galaxy far far away? There’s something for everybody on this flight of sci-fi fantasy to satiate aesthetic taste buds. Indians of a certain hue in particular, will be fully satisfied, ekdum khush with the undisguised plug for vegetarianism and yogic meditation. More importantly, sub-alterns everywhere will adore its emphasis on hope, human dignity, self-worth and heroism through its characters and most of all, the scavenger Rey (Daisy Ridley)

The famous Force is with her – and when she does harness the power of this primal energy that sustains the Jedi faith (a celluloid version of Eastern mysticism) oh! what can she not achieve! When the seventh episode of the Star Wars saga had concluded, your reviewer had lamented on the negligible screen time accorded to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) I am happy to say, gentle reader, Luke and his doughty twin, Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher) are central to the plot of this inter-planetary saga premiered by George Lucas back in 1977 when many of you were not born.

Now, we find Luke, alone but not lonely on an obscure planet teeming with adorable birdlife, goat-like crystal creatures and a Lilliputian indigenous populace which does the “housekeeping” and resents intruders like Rey who bears an appeal from Leia to her brother for help in the Rebel Alliance’s war against the First Order and its monstrous leader, Snoke (Andy Serkis).

See, the Force is also with Snoke but in a malignant manifestation, whereas it is wholly good in Luke and subsequently, as we see, in Rey whom Luke trains as a Jedi. It is entirely possible the scriptwriters boned up on ancient Persian religion in giving equal weightage to good and evil which is delineated in riveting scenes between Snoke and Leia/Han Solo’s conflicted son Ben who is known as Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) after embracing the Dark Side.

Happily, he retains a spark of goodness which writer-director Johnson showcases in a bravura plot twist incorporating a thrilling light sober duel with Rey. Bravery, courage, self-sacrifice, loyalty and team-work are also underlined in exciting battles, chases and duels featuring Stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) Resistance pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and most of all, Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern). I am delighted to note Chewbacca, sweet R2D2 and CP30 are back in fine form with the adorable BB-9E. The music score is, aptly, operatic and bound to please MNS leader Raj Thackeray, who owns the largest collection of movie soundtracks this side of the Equator.