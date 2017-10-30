‘Star Trek’ actor alleges Kevin Spacey made sexual advance toward him

Los Angeles: Inspired by number of women in Hollywood speaking about the sexual misconduct by some of the biggest names in the showbiz, ‘Star Trek Discovery’ actor Anthony Rapp has decided to go public with a story that he locked behind closed doors for decades.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rapp has accused Hollywood veteran Kevin Spacey of making a pass at him when he was 14-year-old, after he attended a party at Spacey’s apartment in 1986.

In an interview given to a website, the actor told that the two met in 1986 when both were appearing in Broadway shows. One night, Spacey invited Rapp to his apartment for a party.

After getting bored, Rapp went into a bedroom and watched TV until after midnight, when he realised no one else was left in the apartment.

At that time, Spacey entered the room, picked him up and climbed on top of him in a sexual advance.

Rapp alleged that Spacey was holding him down while tightening his grip on the former, who was able to get away after some time.

Rapp said, “He was trying to seduce me. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Rapp explained that he could not remember how long Spacey was on top of him, but after a short amount of time, he was able to “squirm” away.

Rapp said that he has not spoken with Spacey since the incident, but that he told the story to several friends and family over the years. The two later did cross paths at the 1999 Tony Awards, where Rapp was performing and Spacey was nominated.

The actor said that he was prompted by the Harvey Weinstein scandal to speak out, after watching numerous women come forward with allegations of their own.

“Not to simply air a grievance, but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent. I’m feeling really awake to the moment that we’re living in, and I’m hopeful that this can make a difference,” noted Rapp.