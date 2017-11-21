Stand-up comedy toughest genre, feels Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee, who was last seen on screen in TV show “Comedy Dangal”, says doing stand-up comedy is the most difficult job for her. “Stand-up comedy is the most difficult genre for me, but as an actor, I don’t mind acting or doing comedy (skits) as making people laugh is the most beautiful activity,” Debina said.

Debina, who also appeared in shows like “Chidiya Ghar” and “Dr. Madhumati On Duty”, is ready to be a part of reality TV shows. “Reality shows are interesting, they allow us to introduce our other talents apart from acting. I really enjoy them. I’m looking forward to be part of stunt-based reality shows,” she said.