Stan Lee’s funniest cameo yet for Thor Ragnarok!

We had recently heard rumors and speculated reports about Matt Damon doing a special cameo in the much awaited Thor Ragnarok. The excitement for Thor: Ragnarok is really starting to build as the movie’s release date fast approaches, with rumors, spoilers and gossips spreading fare and wide! And now the latest buzz is that Stan Lee (who always makes a special appearance in all Marvel films), has done his funniest cameo yet, aka cutting Thor’s hair!!

Thor: Raganarok has a November 3rd, 2017 release directed by Taika Waititi starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk/Banner, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Cate Blanchett as Hela, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Anthony Hopkins as Odin and Sam Neill in an unknown role.

Thor’s world is about to explode in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok. His devious brother, Loki, has taken over Asgard, the powerful Hela has emerged to steal the throne for herself and Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe. To escape captivity and save his home from imminent destruction, Thor must first win a deadly alien contest by defeating his former ally and fellow Avengers… The Incredible Hulk!