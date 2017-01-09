Ssharad Malhotraa overwhelmed by fan’s gifts!

Mumbai: Ssharad Malhotraa turns an year older on 9th January and his show Kasam Tere Pyar Ki is going great guns.

Ssharad has fans all over India as well as abroad, who following him day by day.

His fans Swastika Mukherjee, Shweta Pathak, Anju, Hejab and many more sent variety of gifts including cup cakes, cup, collage, lantern, chocolates and collection of his pics.

He was overwhelmed with love and he even got two fantastic books on philosophy and life through a pal.

He said, “It felt very nice to receive so many gifts and love before birthday”.

He also went and spent some quality time with special children as he feels one must take out time for such initiatives. On being asked what is the philosophy of his life he says, “It’s nice to be important but it is more important to be nice”.

We wish you lot of professional and personal success Ssharad!