Ssharad Malhotraa has no problem with getting intimate…onscreen!

Ssharad Malhotraa, who was seen in TV shows like ‘Banoo Mein Teri Dulhan’, ‘Maharana Pratap’, is enjoying the response to his new show ‘Kasam Tere Pyar Ki’ on Colors. It was Ekta Kapoor who chose him for the show.

He said, “It feels nice that I have done only three shows and all three shows have been hits. It’s my mother’s blessings besides my hard work and luck.”

When asked if he is okay with intimate scenes, he replies, “I am an actor and I have no hang ups, but then TV is a family medium so there aren’t many intimate scenes. But in my last film, ‘Ek Tera Saath’, I had intimate scenes and I was fine with it.”

The popular actor likes to mind his own business. He adds, “One should mind their own business and love life. It’s pointless to worry about future. Life is beautiful. One shouldn’t keep any grudges and live a sorted life.” –Rohit Pramar