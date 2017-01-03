In Pictures: Ssharad Malhotraa enjoying winters and New Year in Kasauli with friends!

Ssharad Malhotraa has a hectic shoot schedules courtesy hit show ‘Kasam Tere Pyar Ki’ took time to go to Kasauli for New Year with his friends.

Ssharad went with friends including Pooja Bisth, Vineet Kumar, Malhar Pandya and Aditi Sharma. He went hiking and ate whatever he felt like without worrying about calories.

He says, “I love winters which I don’t get to experience in Mumbai. In Kasauli it was really cold (2 degrees) and it was great fun. Nature always makes me feel very positive. I let my hair down as if there is no tomorrow”.

“We were at Kasauli resort owned by a family friend. We also went gallivanting to the mall road of Shimla. The North food is to die for especially chola bhattura’s, aloo tikkis and butter chicken. He added

“We went for a short trek up the hill too. It was me visiting. Shimla after nearly two decades. Last time it was with my cousins and visiting the Church made me feel very nostalgic”, He said

Ssharad said, “Short holidays are very important for everyone. I recommend holidays strongly to everyone”