SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya gets engaged to Jagapathi Babu’s niece Pooja Prasad; view photos

We recently heard about the news of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s roka and engagement with Nick Jonas, and now there is another engagement news coming from the film industry, the Telugu film industry.

Baahubali series director SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya has been engaged to actor Jagapathi Babu’s niece Pooja Prasad. The couple got engaged recently and the ceremony was attended by close friends from the film industry like Akhil Akkineni and Shobu Yarlagadda.

Karthikeya broke the news on his Twitter account with a cute photo of him with his fiancé Pooja. “Yesss!! Very excited to dive into this new phase of my life with the love of my life! Pooja. Thank you for the all love that you have been pouring. Can’t thank you all enough! Love always!” he captioned the photo. Have a look at the photos below.

