SRKMeetsAruna: Shah Rukh Khan gives heartwarming message to cancer patient; Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan has always been known for interacting with his fans through social media. And just like that, he recently shared a heartwarming message to his fan who is suffering from cancer. Reportedly, Aruna, a cancer patient is also a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan as her biggest wish is to meet King Khan. Then what, her son has requested SRK on Twitter to talk with her.

After his request to SRK, he quickly shot a video of himself in which shared a heartwarming message to Aruna. Apparently, this video has been shared by SRK’s fan page on Twitter.

In a video, SRK wishes Aruna get well soon. He also thanked Aruna for being his honest fan. Further, Shah Rukh Khan also promised to pray for her and meet her as soon as her doctors allow it. He also said that he would try to have a video call with her in the meantime if permitted.

Well, Twitterati also came out to support Aruna as the hashtag #SRKplzMeetAruna started trending on Twitter, yesterday.

After all, SRK’s sweet gesture towards his ill fan has given a lesson to everyone. We wish Aruna for her speedy recovery.

Get Well Soon, Aruna!