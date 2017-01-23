SRK wanted Falguni Pathak to sing ‘Udi Udi Jaaye’ from ‘Raees’

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he “so much wanted” singer Falguni Pathak to sing “Udi Udi Jaaye” from his upcoming film “Raees”.

The track, featuring Shah Rukh and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, is a romantic number set to garba beats .

Falguni, best known for Gujarati folk music, shared an old picture of herself along with the actor on Twitter.

“Sharing an old memory 1996 RangeeleDilwale world tour with SRK @iamsrk all the best for #Raees,” she captioned the photo.

To which Khan replied, “Wanted so much for u to sing Udi Udi. Thanks for ur wishes.”

Famous for her garba feet-tapping numbers, Falguni has sung many Gujarati folk songs, including “Kesariyo Rang”, “Indhana Winva”, “Pankhida Tu” and “Kukda Tari”.

“Udi Udi Jaaye” is, however, sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia, while Javed Akhtar has written the lyrics.