SRK wanted Falguni Pathak to sing ‘Udi Udi Jaaye’ from ‘Raees’

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he “so much wanted” singer Falguni Pathak to sing “Udi Udi Jaaye” from his upcoming film “Raees”.
Also Read: Farhan Akhtar doesn’t have a story for ‘Don 3’- SRK
The track, featuring Shah Rukh and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, is a romantic number set to garba beats .
Falguni, best known for Gujarati folk music, shared an old picture of herself along with the actor on Twitter.
“Sharing an old memory 1996 RangeeleDilwale world tour with SRK @iamsrk all the best for #Raees,” she captioned the photo.
To which Khan replied, “Wanted so much for u to sing Udi Udi. Thanks for ur wishes.”
Famous for her garba feet-tapping numbers, Falguni has sung many Gujarati folk songs, including “Kesariyo Rang”, “Indhana Winva”, “Pankhida Tu” and “Kukda Tari”.
Also Read: Besides family, only Karan can understand me- Shah Rukh
“Udi Udi Jaaye” is, however, sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia, while Javed Akhtar has written the lyrics.