SRK shares picture of his ‘three vices’

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan has a way with the words that no one has. The 52-year-old actor just posted a picture of his three kids giving them the perfect adjectives, ones that are his vices.

The ‘Raees’ star shared a collage of Suhana, Aryan and AbRam and wrote, “My three vices in pictures: Grace, Style & Playfulness.”

He defined Suhana as “Grace”, Aryan as “Style” and AbRam as “Playfulness”.The actor here is saying that all of his three vices are something that his kids carry perfectly.

My three vices in pictures: Grace, Style & Playfulness. pic.twitter.com/reXQAxT5q1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 8, 2017



Yesterday, Aryan uploaded a monochromic selfie where he is his father Shah Rukh Khan’s mirror image.

He captioned the image, “Hashtag candid.”

Meanwhile, on the work front Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Anand L Rai’s untitled film.