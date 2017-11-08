Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#BiggBoss11
#GST
#ParadisePapers
Home / Entertainment / SRK shares picture of his ‘three vices’

SRK shares picture of his ‘three vices’

— By Asia News International | Nov 08, 2017 04:34 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan has a way with the words that no one has. The 52-year-old actor just posted a picture of his three kids giving them the perfect adjectives, ones that are his vices.

The ‘Raees’ star shared a collage of Suhana, Aryan and AbRam and wrote, “My three vices in pictures: Grace, Style & Playfulness.”

In Pictures: Shah Rukh Khan rocks the stage in Ahmedabad

He defined Suhana as “Grace”, Aryan as “Style” and AbRam as “Playfulness”.The actor here is saying that all of his three vices are something that his kids carry perfectly.


Yesterday, Aryan uploaded a monochromic selfie where he is his father Shah Rukh Khan’s mirror image.
He captioned the image, “Hashtag candid.”

Meanwhile, on the work front Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Anand L Rai’s untitled film.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK