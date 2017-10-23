SRK makes Patralekhaa blush

Actress Patralekhaa recently got a chance to meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during which she blushed like a child in front of the actor.

Patralekhaa, best known for her roles in films like “CityLights” and “Love Games”, took to Twitter to share a photograph of herself with the “Dilwale” star.” Highest of all reverence Shah Rukh Khan. Blushed like a child in your presence. Gratitude,” Patraleekha captioned the image. Boyfriend Rajkummar, who shared screen space with Patralekhaa in Hansal Mehta’s “CityLights”, was happy that his girlfriend met SRK. “I’ve never seen you this happy and blushing Patralekhaa. That’s Shah Rukh Khan sir’s charm. Looking ravishing,” Rajkummar tweeted.