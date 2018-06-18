Sriram Raghavan to direct biopic on 2nd Lt. Arun Khetarpal, PVC

Mumbai: Director Sriram Raghavan and producer Dinesh Vijan have teamed up once again after “Badlapur” for the biopic of on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded a Param Vir Chakra (PVC) the nation’s highest honour for gallantry during the 1971 war with Pakistan.

The official Twitter account of the production company Maddock Films tweeted on Monday morning that the duo will bring the spectacular life of Khetarpal on the silver screen.

A tweet from Maddock Films read: “Dinesh Vijan and Sriram Raghavan team up once again after ‘Badlapur’ to bring to life the spectacular story of Param Vir Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal!”

“When I heard the story of Arun Khetarapal, I was inspired. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. What he did and the kind of life he lived was absolutely exemplary and unbelievable,” Vijan said in a statement.

He says it is a huge huge responsibility to make a film with such an inspirational message.

“Arun involves a lot of passion since we all are moved by it. We are doing our homework,” he added.

Talking abour working with Raghavan: “Sriram is one of the most talented directors around, and (writer) Ritesh (Shah) is as passionate, so I feel it’s the perfect team.”

The script of the film is likely to be finalised in the next couple of weeks. The makers will need six months of prep and so the film is expected to go on floors next year.

Raghavan is known for directing films like “Ek Hasina Thi”, “Johnny Gaddaar” and “Agent Vinod”.