Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is a budding fashionista, see pics

For Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi, attending parties, making public appearances is nothing new. Khushi seems to be well aware of it all and is at ease with all the vanity which comes with being a star kid. Time and again, Khushi Kapoor has managed to impress us with her sartorial choices. Her pictures are the proof that she is surely a fashionista like her diva mother, Sridevi. Sridevi took to Instagram and shared a picture with daughter Khushi.

Khushi wearing a traditional outfit, is looking no less than a princess. Moreover, Khushi was spotted accompanying her parents and elder sister Janhvi at several parties and casual outings, looking absolutely stunning. Interestingly, both the Kapoor sisters have managed to steal the show with their stellar fashion choices, Khushi in particular being at her A-game each time.

This time too, while attending cousin Mohit Marwah’s wedding, the budding fashionista gave us ethnic wear goals in not one but two lehengas. Starting from Manish Malhotra to Falguni and Shane Peacock, Khushi was seen embracing all kinds of chic and trendy designer outfits at the Dubai wedding.

Check out the pictures below:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 21, 2018 at 8:30pm PST

✨✨✨✨ @manishmalhotra05 A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Oct 20, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:21am PST