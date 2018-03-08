Sridevi’s uncle Venugopal Reddy answers it all; from cosmetic surgery, relationship with Arjun Kapoor to financial debts

Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away few days ago but her death has left many unanswered questions. And now Sridevi’s uncle Venugopal Reddy has finally broken his silence and spoken about the unknown facts, Sridevi’s life, relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, her cosmetic surgeries, wealth and property and also her sister.

According to Sridevi’s uncle Venugopal Reddy, the actress died with a grief in her heart “What we knew was Boney Kapoor lost a lot of money in few films and they sold Sridevi’s properties to make up for the losses. And Sridevi always had that pain in her heart. Sridevi lived in pain and passed away with a lot of pain in her heart. She was not at peace. She wore a smile on her face for the world but she went through a lot inside her,” said in an interview.

“Boney produced a film which never saw the light of the day, and they were financially going through a tough phase. Sridevi sold her properties and cleared those debts to get life back on track. And that was the main reason why Sridevi got back to acting in films,” he added.

There are speculations that she had done many cosmetic surgeries and which lead to bad health, “Yes. she did get a couple of surgeries done on her nose. She traveled to the US and got the surgeries done on her nose since she wanted it to look good. We got to know this when we casually asked about her well-being while speaking to her mother over the phone,” Reddy said.

Venugopal Reddy also shared about Sridevi’s relationship with her sister Srilatha, how they were having a dispute for property and because of that they were not talking to each other, talking about their differences, Reddy said: “When her mother was operated on in the US, the doctors performed the surgery on the wrong side of her brain because of which she was totally bedridden. She was alive but not in her senses. She had become just an object.

“After the family got to know about the surgery, they filed a case against the hospital and Boney Kapoor was along with Sridevi during this process. And court penalised the hospital, and sisters, Sridevi and Srilatha had a few differences in the allocation of that amount which was later cleared by the family members. And besides a share in this compensation, Sridevi used to send a lot of money to her sister Srilatha and they were fine.”

He also put light on Boney Kapoor’s relationship with Sridevi’s mom, which was not on good terms and Sridevi’s mon did not like Boney Kapoor “Actually, Sridevi’s mother did not like her getting married to Boney Kapoor. Her mother didn’t treat him properly on a couple of occasions when he had come home. But Boney Kapoor and Sridevi wanted to get married. Sridevi’s mother did discuss that with all of us. But eventually they did get married,” Reddy said.

Sridevi belonged to a middle-class family and it must have been difficult for her to get into films to this Venugopal Reddy said, “Sridevi is from a middle-class family and her mother faced a lot of struggles to get her into movies. Her mother took a lot of care of Sridevi’s food, clothing and other things. And Sridevi too was obedient to her mom. Sridevi hasn’t had any formal education. When she got into films and was living in Chennai, a teacher used to come home and teach her.”

People are curious to know about Sridevi and her stepson Arjun Kapoor, and about their relationship, and if rumours are to be believed they don’t talk to each other to this he said “Sridevi did mention to few of her relatives that she faced few challenges with Arjun Kapoor, but I’m not too sure about it. When few of our relatives paid a visit to Sridevi, during their conversation she did mention that she was worried about daughters Jhanvi and Khushi, about their future. Sridevi also mentioned that Boney wasn’t well and that his health was a bit worrying,”

Watch the interview here