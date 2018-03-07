Sridevi’s stepdaughter Anshula apologises for slamming hater who abused Janhnvi and Khushi

After the death of Sridevi, Arjun and Anshula stood beside Janhvi and Khushi like a pillar and Anshula is getting more protective about them. Recently Anshula posted a Instagram post and all the haters started abusing Janhvi and Khushi. This didn’t go down well with Anshula and she deleted the comments and gave a hard-hitting reply to the hater. Her reply to the hater provoked other users and they started trolling the user who was using abusive language against Janhvi and Khushi.

The user later clarified his intention towards Anshula and Arjun and he said he is a huge fan of the actor. In reply Anshula said sorry to that user and she wrote, “Thank you for understanding and apologizing, no harm no foul! And once again, thank you for your love for bhai.. and my intention wasn’t to call out to you maliciously, and I didn’t intend for this to become “news”! = sorry in advance if this calls out unnecessary attention towards you. God speed,”.

The user accepted her apology and appreciated Anshula’s move and wished Arjun and Anshula good bond with Janhvi and Khushi. On March 6 Janhvi celebrated her 21st birthday and Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor were present.