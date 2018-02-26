Mumbai: Noted actor Sridevi’s mortal remains will reach India on Monday, said the official spokesperson of producer and late Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor. FirstPost quoted news reports as saying that Sridevi’s last rites will be conducted at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, at noon.

“Late Sridevi Kapoor’s body will arrive in India tomorrow. We will update you on all further information as and when it’s available to us,” an official statement by Kapoors said. It added: “Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family are deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. They thank the entire media for their prayers, support, and sensitivity during their time of grief,” the statement reads.

The actor, who was in Dubai for a wedding, reportedly had a fainting spell in her bathroom after which she was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai but could not be saved. The demise of the first female superstar of Bollywood, Sridevi has left the film industry and her fans in a deep state of shock.

The Bollywood icon was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and many more. She had more than 250 acting credits to her name including those in regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Sridevi started her career as a child artist in Tamil movie industry and made her Bollywood debut in 1975’s Julie. In fact, in 2013 she was awarded Padmashri for her contribution to Indian cinema. She is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters- Janhvi and Khushi.