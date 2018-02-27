Sridevi’s Mom co-star Adnan Siddiqui met ‘inconsolable’ Boney Kapoor following actor’s sudden demise

Mumbai: Sridevi’s Mom co-star Adnan Siddiqui was among the first few people to meet her husband Boney Kapoor after her death at Jumeirah Emirates Tower in Dubai hotel. Adnan Siddhiqui is a Pakistani actor, was present at the venue where the actor was died. He came to about the Mom actor death through journalist at around 11 pm asking about the confirmation of the Sridevi’s death. “I got a call from a journalist at around 11 pm asking if the news about Sridevi’s death was true. I immediately called up Boney [Kapoor] saab and rushed to him. I got to Jumeirah Emirates at around midnight. Initially, I was not allowed to go upstairs. At the time of the investigation, only Boney saab and Dubai officials were present. So, I waited in the lobby for about an hour,” Adnan was quoted as saying in a mid-day report.

He further added, “When everything was settled, Boney saab called me upstairs. He was there along with a family friend, his wife and a daughter. Boney saab was crying like a baby; he was inconsolable. I was with him until 5 am. He was under a lot of stress, so I advised him to rest, and then left.”

Sridevi and Kapoor family members attended nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding at last week. A post-mortem report revealed that she drowned in her hotel bathtub and was found death. An earlier report said that she had died due to cardiac arrest. At that time Boney Kapoor was present in the room. But there is no clarification about the mysterious death of Sridevi. The investigation still on by Dubai Police.

Adnan also attended Mohit Marwah’s wedding in UAE. He told mid-day, “When I landed in Dubai at 11 pm last week, I called up Boney saab and asked him if it made sense for me to come at that hour considering the function may have been over. He said, ‘Even if the function gets over, we will wait for you’. So I drove for two hours to Ras Al-Khaimah.” He also added, “I can’t believe that I met her four days ago and now, she is no more.”

There is no confirmation on when Sridevi will be brought home to Mumbai. The who’s who of B-town were present at Anil Kapoor’s residence to express condolence including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikant, Rekha, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

The fans also eagerly waiting outside Kapoor’s residence for getting a last glimpse of Sridevi. It is being reported that the last rites of Sridevi will have her decorated with white rose and mogra. The Whole house will be decorated with white clothes as Sridevi’s loved white colour, and her wish was that whenever she died, everything should be decorated in white.