Sridevi’s funeral updates: Rajnikanth, Prakash Raj and other South Indian stars to pay tribute in Mumbai
Megastar Sridevi‘s funeral will be held in Mumbai and B-town stars are expected to be in full attendance along with the other big stars from the South. ‘Thalaiva’ Rajinikanth has arrived in Mumbai to take part in the funeral. Superstar Rajini had worked with the beautiful actress in many movies including ‘Moonru Mudichu’ and both shared a good friendship with her.
Besides Rajinikanth, top Telugu stars such as Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh are also expected to attend the funeral. Bharathiraaja, K Raghavendra Rao, Ambareesh, Prakash Raj and many other personalities from South films are expected to be in Mumbai to be part of her funeral.
Sridevi’s sudden death shook everyone across the country. The actress suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday late night and fell on the ground. Though she was rushed to hospital, was declared brought dead. Although first it was reported that Sridevi’s body will be brought back to Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, the formalities in Dubai apparently took time, and hence latest reports state that her mortal remains will reach India not before Monday evening.