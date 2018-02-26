Sridevi’s Death: “hoping it is not homicide or suicide” tweets Taslima Nasreen, gets slammed

After the death of Sridevi people started their own theory on how she died. Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen expressed her doubt on Sridev’s death. According to Taslima Nasreen tweet she is concerned that she could have committed suicide or she was murdered. Although the medical reports states that Sridevi died due to ‘accidentally drowning’. Taslima tweeted saying “hoping it is not homicide or suicide”.

Sridevi’s body was found in a bathtub full of water. Hope it is not homicide or suicide. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 26, 2018



After Taslima’s tweet Twitter users gave a hard-hitting reaction to the tweet and she was also slammed for spreading baseless rumours about the death. Death of Sidevi was a shocking news for nation and while most person are expressing the grief at the loss of the talented actress while many are coming up with their own conspiracy theories regarding her death.

Sridevi’s body has not arrived in Mumbai till now, the latest news is that her body will be brought today by midnight. The report further says that Dubai police, which has given clearance for the return, is still awaiting clearance from the Prosecution magistrate. Indian authorities were informed that the body can only be handed over after a nod from the prosecution magistrate.

Why is it written somewhere that in bath tub full of water cardiac arrest can’t happen, stop spreading conspiracy theories when there is none. — Saurabh Ranjan 💥🇮🇳💥 (@saurabhranjann) February 26, 2018

It seems you actually hopping for same.. such negative thinker….. — soumen jana (@soumanjana) February 26, 2018

You are just good in trouble making and creating neusens — MD (@MD61305025) February 26, 2018

Feminist is just anothef word to define a profesdional troubleaker. — SidG (@leon119) February 26, 2018