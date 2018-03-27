Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor snapped with a friend in Mumbai

Mumbai: After a month of Sridevi’s demise, her daughter Khushi Kapoor is seen in a happy mood. On Monday, Khushi has spotted catching up with a good friend before bidding him adieu and entering her car in Bandra. Khushi donned a white shirt paired with black trousers and black shoes and having a black hoodie in her hand. She let her hair down and was seen smiling. We don’t know who is the mystery boy, who was spotted with Khushi.

See pics here:

These pictures have gone viral on social media in which people were asking about the mystery boy. And someone justifying that he is her boyfriend. On the other side, Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut with Karan Johar’s film Dhadak and currently she is shooting near iconic Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. Director Shashank Khaitan has taken to social media and shared candid behind the scenes photos of Janhvi with her co-star.