Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor snapped with a friend in Mumbai
Mumbai: After a month of Sridevi’s demise, her daughter Khushi Kapoor is seen in a happy mood. On Monday, Khushi has spotted catching up with a good friend before bidding him adieu and entering her car in Bandra. Khushi donned a white shirt paired with black trousers and black shoes and having a black hoodie in her hand. She let her hair down and was seen smiling. We don’t know who is the mystery boy, who was spotted with Khushi.
See pics here:
#khushikapoor #keepsimiling #love #u
A post shared by @khushikapoorforever (@khushikapoorforever) on
Khushi with one of her friends
A post shared by Janhvi and Khushi (@janhvi_khushi) on
These pictures have gone viral on social media in which people were asking about the mystery boy. And someone justifying that he is her boyfriend. On the other side, Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut with Karan Johar’s film Dhadak and currently she is shooting near iconic Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. Director Shashank Khaitan has taken to social media and shared candid behind the scenes photos of Janhvi with her co-star.
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh jolted by defeat in Rajya Sabha election
Clearly, the newly-crafted alliance between the SP-BSP in UP is jolted by the defeat of the BSP candidate in the…
‘Make in India’ loses track, while country focuses on employment in IT sector
India is unable to create millions of low-skilled jobs in manufacturing and industry, while employment is getting concentrated in the…
Parliament paralysis: Democracy loses vigour
Even by the whimsical standards of India’s 24x7 TV news channels, the coverage of the Rajya Sabha elections, particularly in…
The Delhi High Court order reinstating 20 AAP legislators, who were disqualified by the Election Commission for being found in…
No blanket reversal of court verdict
The recent Supreme Court order, prescribing stringent precautions before the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention…