Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor turns 21, celebrates birthday with Sonam Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor; pics

Mumbai: Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 21st birthday on March 6. The Kapoor family, including Sonam, Rhea, Anshula, Sanaya and Khushi, got together to make the day special for Janhvi. Sonam Kapoor and Rhea shared a birthday picture on Instagram where the girl gang s seen giggling and sharing some lighter moments. Sonam Kapoor captioned the picture #Kapoorsanddaughters and tagged Sanjay Kapoor.

In another photo, which surfaced on Instagram, Janhvi is seen cutting the cake with father Boney Kapoor. Sister Khushi Kapoor and Anshula and Sanaya also spotted in the picture. Janhvi’s BFF Akshat Rajan, who has often been spotted with the Kapoors in their family celebration shared a photo, and wrote ‘Happy Birthday’ in which she replied ‘ily’.

Janhvi is all set to debut with Shashank Khaitan’s film ‘Dhadak’, in which Ishaan Khattar will also be seen in a lead role. Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, starring Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.