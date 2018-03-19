Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor shoots for Vogue Magazine cover before Dhadak release

Late veteran actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut for Marathi film Sairat’s Hindi remake, Dhadak. However, before her first film releases, Janhvi’s mother-actress Sridevi died in tragic accident. Since then, Janhvi has tried to engage herself into work.

But now, the actress is going to feature on the Vogue magazine cover. According to reports, the Janhvi is eating clean, drinking lots of water and getting seven hours of sleep every day for the cover shoot. Reportedly, 21-year-old Janhvi has shot for the Vogue cover early in the morning at Mumbai’s Dome Intercontinental Marine Drive.

Well, this cover shoot was indeed an emotional one, Janhvi was supposed to shoot with her late mother, but destiny wrote something different for Janhvi. A close friend while talking to Pinkvilla said, “Although Janhvi’s first magazine cover shoot with her mother was for People magazine, she was really looking forward to this Vogue cover as this would mark her foray into films. It’s like her mother passing on the acting baton to her.”

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter and Dhadak is directed by Shashan Khaitaan.