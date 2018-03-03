Sridevi’s ashes to be immersed in Rameswaram today

Chennai: An urn carrying the ashes of Bollywood Superstar Sridevi was brought to Chennai on Friday by her husband Boney Kapoor for immersion in the sea off Rameswaram. The ashes brought by Kapoor in a special aircraft will be taken to the holy island town of Rameswaram on Saturday and immersed in the sea there, airport sources said.

Sridevi, 54, died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel. The body of Bollywood icon was flown back to Mumbai on February 27 after Dubai authorities had determined that she had accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub.

The body of the Padma awardee actor, who was born in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi district and started her career in Tamil films, was cremated on February 28 with state honours. Her death sent shock waves across India with those who knew her at a loss to explain how the star could die so suddenly.

Sridevi was in UAE to attend husband Boney Kapoor’s nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Boney Kapoor was with Sridevi at the time of her death. Her daughters Janhvi and Khushi were in Mumbai. Janhvi couldn’t attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding as she was busy filming her debut project Dhadak in Mumbai.

Sridevi was last seen in Mom alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. Her cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero will be her last film. She was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2013.