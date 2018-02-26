Mumbai: The sudden demise of veteran actress Sridevi at the age of 54, prompted an outpouring of affection from prominent figures across the country. She died on February 25 in Dubai. On the same date there was another actress Divya Bharti who was born. Both the ladies are known for their beauty in B-town. Like Sridevi, Divya also shocked the nation by her mysterious death. With talent with beauty both entered in Bollywood at very young age. Sridevi started working at the age 4 in South Industry later with her hard work she became a successful actor in Bollywood. Divya also aspired a career in films at a very young age, she was just 14-year-old and she started getting movie offers. In 1992 she acted in ‘Vishwatma’, and with her charm she won heart of millions.

Divya looked like Sridevi. During an interview, when compared to Sridevi she seemed concerned by the comparison. She replied, “I was thrilled. I said ‘Wow! What a compliment to look so beautiful and good!” She further added that the actress is better than her as she has got the pimpled face, which the make-up has concealed.” She also revealed the fact that, “She had met Sridevi once. She said that she is too good. She is tall and good looking. During their meeting for the first time, they did not have any conversation but only exchanged smiles.”

Notably, Divya’s birth anniversary falls on February 25 it is also Sridevi’s shocking death day. At the age of 19, Divya died under mysterious circumstances. She fell off her balcony in drunken state and that time she was working in the film ‘Laadla’. Due to sudden death, the film later was offered to Sridevi. In Laadla, Sridevi became a lead actress along with Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tondon.

Raveena Tondon revealed a moment when Sridevi was stuck on the same dialogue that gave trouble to Divya. She said to in a conversation with Mumbai Mirror that, “The first shot was an emotional one for us because Sridevi had stepped into Divya Bharti’s shoes after her untimely demise. Divya, Shakti Kapoor and I had shot a scene in Aurangabad where she fires us and throws us out of the office. While shooting the scene, Divya was constantly getting stuck on a particular line of dialogue and had to give several retakes before it was okay.”

She further said, “Around six months later, we were shooting the same scene with Sridevi in the same office and it was so eerie because she was stuck on the same line. All of us on the set had gooseflesh and Shaktiji (Shakti Kapoor) suggested we all chant the Gayatri mantra aloud. I held Sridevi’s hand as we said the prayers, then we broke a coconut and resumed shooting.”