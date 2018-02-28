Sridevi was not well and had fever when she attended the wedding, reveals actress’ best friend

Sridevi’s friend Pinky Reddy revealed that the actress had fever when she attended the Mohit Marwah’s wedding in Dubai. She told mid-day: “I spoke to her the day she was leaving for Dubai. She was down with fever and was on antibiotics. She was feeling tired, but she said that she has to go for the wedding.” Sridevi and Pinky Reddy were friends when they were eight-years-old. Pinky Reddy’s father was one of the producers of Sridevi’s movie Chandni “I have seen her professional rise. (Her death) is shocking. We are devastated,” she told mid-day.

Last year in November Sridevi attended Pinky Reddy’s daughter’s baby shower. She flew down to Hyderabad just to attend the baby shower “She had specially flown down to Hyderabad for two hours to attend my daughter’s baby shower. Can you imagine that? That was the last time I saw her.”

The news is going viral that Sridevi under-went cosmetic surgeries, Ms Reddy said: “It hurts me that people are making her death into such a joke. People are saying that she underwent liposuction and took fat burners. Why can’t people remember the good things about her instead of talking about all this? After she has gone, how can they even utter such mean and vile things?”

The actress died in Dubai because of drowning in bathtub on Saturday according to reports and on Tuesday her body was brought to Mumbai. But Boney Kapoor was also questioned by Dubai police. “I spoke to Boney yesterday, he is shattered,” said Ms Reddy, who also slammed the reports suggesting foul play in Sridevi’s death. “They were such a lovey-dovey couple. I doubt if they ever had fights. They were in love and were so happy together. Such things shouldn’t be said at such an unfortunate time,” she told mid-day.