Sridevi: Rani Mukerji mourns death of her idol, says she is used to call me ‘laddoo’

Rani Mukerji is yet to recover from the sudden death of Sridevi. Bollywood’s first female superstar died suddenly on Saturday in Dubai. As per the actor’s postmortem report, she died because of ‘accidental drowning’. According to Firstpost report, before leaving for Dubai, Rani Mukerji assured her that she would show her the film. To note, Rani not only worshiped Sridevi but was also very close to the veteran actress.

Rani told Firstpost, “In fact, few days before she went to Dubai, she told me that she wants to watch Hichki (Rani’s upcoming release on 23 March). I told her that you first go attend the marriage and when you’re back I will show you the film, the film’s still getting ready.” “I was actually looking forward to show her my film. She called me after seeing the trailer and said, ‘Laddoo, I have to see this movie’. I told her, ‘Yes maa as soon as the movie is ready, I can show it you,” said Rani, adding, “It is a huge loss not only for the movie industry but also for us as a family who belong to the films.

Rani said she is shell-shocked as the rest of the country. “The love she had for me was so tremendous and intense that I feel somewhere I have lost a guiding light in my life. She has been my inspiration personally and professionally,” Rani added.

Interestingly, Rani also told that the late actress was used to call her ‘laddoo’ affectionately. “She used to call me laddoo; she would say, ‘Arre my laddoo’ each time I met her and I am going to miss that,” she said. Rani said Sridevi was like a ‘massi’ to her daughter, Adira.

Sridevi redefined the role of women in Bollywood in the ‘80s and ‘90s. However, Rani, recently lost her father, the director Ram Mukherjee, who died in October 2017.