Sridevi prayer meet in Chennai: Suriya, Prabhu Deva, Latha Rajinikanth pay tribute to late actress; [See Pics]

It’s been few weeks since the late actress Sridevi passed away, in a case of accidental drowning in Dubai. On February 24, the untimely death of Bollywood’s ‘Chandani’ shook the entire nation. On March 10, a prayer meeting was organised in Chennai for late Mrs Sridevi and her daughter Janhvi, Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor along with designer Manish Malhotra flew down to be present for the meeting. In the prayer meeting, the who’s who from the Tamil Film industry attended the meet and paid their respect to the departed soul.

As per the reports, Suriya and wife Jyothika, Prabhu Deva, Radhika Sarathkumar, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Latha Rajinikanth among others attended the prayer meeting. The South Indian Artists Association also organised a condolence meet which was attended by several actors and office bearers.

To note, Sridevi was one of the top Tamil stars during the 70s and 80s. She made her film debut opposite Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in ‘Moondru Mudichu’.

See photos from Sridevi’s prayer meet in Chennai:

