Sridevi Passes Away: When Jaya was Sridevi’s co-actor

Sridevi was barely four years old when she made her debut with Thunaivan, where she played a cameo as Lord Murugan. She faced the camera as a child artiste in movies like Kandan Karunai, Aathi Parasakthi and Nam Naadu among others.

In 1969 Tamil film Nam Naadu directed by Jhambuligam, she played the nephew of MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

In 1971, she acted in the Tamil film Aathi Parasakthi as Lord Muruga. Jayalalithaa played the role of Goddess Parvati and Gemini Ganesan was Shiva. Playing the role of young Lord Muruga, she captured hearts with her performance.

The following year, the duo starred in Telugu film Bharya Biddalu, followed by Thirumangalyam in 1974. In Tamil films, Sridevi is one of the very few who has acted with leading stars across three eras: MGR-Sivaji, Rajini-Kamal and Ajith-Vijay.