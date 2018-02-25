Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PNBScam
#PriyaPrakashVarrier
#ManoharParrikar
#IndiavsSouthAfrica2018
Home / Entertainment / Sridevi passes away: Bollywood in shock, fraternity takes to Twitter to condole death

Sridevi passes away: Bollywood in shock, fraternity takes to Twitter to condole death

— By Renin Wilben | Feb 25, 2018 04:15 am
FOLLOW US:

Sridevi passes away. Bollywood in shockSridevi passes away. Bollywood in shock

Bollywood fraternity has reacted with utter shock and total dismay after the shocking news of Sridevi’s sudden death broke out. The 54-year-old passed away after a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai, according to reports. From Sushmita Sen to Sidharth Malhotra, a number of them took to Twitter to express condolences and disbelief at the untimely demise of Sridevi.

Former beauty queen-turned-actor Sushmita Sen wrote, “I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock…cant stop crying…” while Jaaved Jaaferi said, “Shocked and devastated. An amazing talent and my favourite performer passes on. A tremendous loss to the industry. RIP dear #Sridevi. You will be hugely missed.

Actor Preity Zinta wrote, “Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP”. Johny Lever posted, “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family.”


Here are the Twitter reactions of Bollywood celebs

According to reports, Sridevi was in Dubai to attend a family wedding. Having ruled Bollywood in the 80s with films like Himmatwala (1983). Tohfa (1984), Mr. India (1987), Chandni (1989), Sadma (1983), Nagina (1986), ChaalBaaz (1989), she returned to the big screen with English Vinglish in 2012.

Sridevi had a lot more to offer to Bollywood, but does had something else in store

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK