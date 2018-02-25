Sridevi passes away: Bollywood in shock, fraternity takes to Twitter to condole death

Bollywood fraternity has reacted with utter shock and total dismay after the shocking news of Sridevi’s sudden death broke out. The 54-year-old passed away after a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai, according to reports. From Sushmita Sen to Sidharth Malhotra, a number of them took to Twitter to express condolences and disbelief at the untimely demise of Sridevi.

Former beauty queen-turned-actor Sushmita Sen wrote, “I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock…cant stop crying…” while Jaaved Jaaferi said, “Shocked and devastated. An amazing talent and my favourite performer passes on. A tremendous loss to the industry. RIP dear #Sridevi. You will be hugely missed.

Actor Preity Zinta wrote, “Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP”. Johny Lever posted, “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family.”

Here are the Twitter reactions of Bollywood celebs

An absolute icon. Gone too soon, #Sridevi. Too soon… — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 24, 2018

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

Terrible terrible news…. Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More … 🙏🏽 RIP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 24, 2018

I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock…cant stop crying… — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 24, 2018

Unbelievable Shocking & Heartbreaking to hear about the demise of #Sridevi, one of the talented Actress of Indian Cinema. Prayers and strength to the family. #OmShanti — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 24, 2018

Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma’am is no more #RIP #Sridevi 🙏 — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 24, 2018

“Bijli giraane main hoon aayi, kehte hain mujhko hawa Hawaii” RIP dear #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/nBrhmAlPlz — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) February 24, 2018

Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of #Sridevi. What a dark black terrible moment in time. Gutted. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) February 24, 2018

Can’t get myself to believe…. I thought it was a hoax. #Sridevi — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) February 24, 2018

Omg!! Im in shock !! Lost for words!! my all time favourite #Sridevi may your soul rest in peace .. my prayers go out to her family x — Upen Patel (@upenpatelworld) February 24, 2018

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family. — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) February 24, 2018

Shocked to hear about the demise of #Sridevi ji . Condolences to her family and friends. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 24, 2018

Someone say this isn’t true 😭#Sridevi — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 24, 2018

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018

You will always be in our hearts, R.I.P #Sridevi🙏🏻 — KriArj Entertainment (@kriarj) February 24, 2018

Shocked beyond words. Grew up in awe of your talent. You gave us joy love and so many movies. Gone too soon. Rest in peace #Sridevi ji 🙏 — Mukti Mohan (@thisIsMukti) February 24, 2018

Oh, no! In her own way, she lit up the screen. Such a star! No age to go. #Sridevi. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2018

Cannot believe the heartbreaking news about #Sridevi Our industry lost a shining light today, way too early. Love and light to her family. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 24, 2018

Shocking and unbelievable !!! Can’t come to terms with the fact tht #Sridevi ma’am is no more … Deeply saddened ! R.I.P — Zareen Khan (@zareen_khan) February 24, 2018

#Sridevi ma’am just gone from this world like poof..Just can’t come to terms with it!!! Such a powerhouse of talent and such a huge loss for all of us. May she rest in peace … really sad — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 24, 2018

So heartbreaking to hear about #Sridevi ma’am … we just lost our finest …. gone way too soon…. pic.twitter.com/VXrEZQlh7u — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 24, 2018

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family. — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) February 24, 2018

According to reports, Sridevi was in Dubai to attend a family wedding. Having ruled Bollywood in the 80s with films like Himmatwala (1983). Tohfa (1984), Mr. India (1987), Chandni (1989), Sadma (1983), Nagina (1986), ChaalBaaz (1989), she returned to the big screen with English Vinglish in 2012.

Sridevi had a lot more to offer to Bollywood, but does had something else in store