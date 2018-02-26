Sridevi No More: TV beauties mourns ‘beautiful Diva’ Sridevi’s demise

The Indian television beauties like Tejasswi Prakash, Helly Shah, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aneri Vajani outpoured its love for Sridevi as the news of her sudden and untimely death of the veteran actress left the country shocked.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Sridevi will be remembered for her naturalistic acting abilities, her comic timing, and her graceful dancing skills. She was among the few female stars in Hindi cinema who could steer a movie’s commercial fate on her own merit. She will be missed but will always live and rule the hearts. Rest in peace maam, SriDevi.

Aneri Vajani: This is not a news you want to wakeup to! She was an icon and so beautiful, so graceful and obviously everyone was a Fan of how she acted so effortlessly! She will remain in our hearts forever and ever!

Shubhangi Atre: Shocked to read of passing most loved and beautiful actress Sridevi. She has left millions heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Naagin, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for actors. My condolences to her family and close associates. She will be remembered.

Soni Singh: I was extremely shocked to hear of her demise. I’ve loved her since childhood for her looks and talent and I’ve been learning acting watching her movies. May her soul rest in peace and my condolences to her family and fans.

Amrapali Gupta: I am extremely shocked and feels like unbelievable as a multi lingual actress, she became the most favorite heroine with her talent and ruled many hearts including mine. She will remain as a proud actress of India with her unparalleled acting skills, and will motivate us. Rest in peace Srideviji.

Meghna Naidu: Sridevi was called the first female superstar of Bollywood and has worked in over 250 films in various languages in her career spanning almost 45 years. Even in her last release Mom in 2016, she was the same talent house. She is one of my inspiration and will always be. Ill miss to wait for her next release. Love you Sridevi maam. RIP

Helly Shah: I am shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Indian cinema’s greatest superstars. I grew up on her movies. Being an actress has always tried to adopt her talent watching her. She will always be one of my favourite actors of all time. May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family.

Tejasswi Prakash: Really Sad to learn about bollywood Diva, loved her all the time. She was a real talent house. Strength to her family! RIP Srideviji.

Mahika Sharma: Sridevi stole hearts with her great performance and today she broke all by leaving us. The God has turn evil, it sounds. I lost my dad two years back so can easily relate to her daughters of my age. Mrs. Kapoor was a talent house and was an actress who was legendarily known as a viewer’s delight. Absolute delight. RIP maam!

Roop Durgapal: Unbelievable! Such a shocking and saddening news.. She was known as the first female superstar in India’s male-dominated film industry. She is motivation to every female. She was a talent house. There’s lot to learn from her. Rest in peace.. Srideviji.