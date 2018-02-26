Sridevi No More: Sridevi’s fans from Ujjain get tonsured

Ujjain: Shocked at news of sudden death of Bollywood actress Sridevi, four of her fans got themselves tonsured as a tribute to the departed soul. Meanwhile theatre artists and fans have expressed shock at Sridevi’s sudden demise in Dubai.

A resident of Muni Nagar, Ashok alias Bunty who works as assistant director with Tinu Anand in Mumbai paid tributes to the departed soul by getting himself tonsured along with his friends Jay Mishra, Satish and Bittu. Ashok said that Sridevi was like his elder sister and her death is a personal loss for him.