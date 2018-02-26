Sridevi no more: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ to be Sridevi’s last film?

With a triumphant return with Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish almost after a 15-year-long hiatus, Sridevi proved why she was called female superstar of Bollywood.

The actor was last seen in director Ravi Udyawar’s ‘Mom’ and according to reports that will not be her last film as she would be seen in Aanand L. Rai’s ‘Zero’ which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

The actor will be seen in a special appearance for which she had already shot back in October in 2017. The report also read that Sridevi will be seen making a cameo in the film and would be seen playing herself in the film. The scene is said to be a party scene wherein.