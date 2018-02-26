Sridevi no more: Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar visit Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai; See Pics

Mumbai: Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and others actors arrived at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects to Sridevi. Her ultimately death shocked the nation and left fans heartbroken, who also gathered outside her residence to mourn the actress’ death. Sridevi passed away in Dubai on Saturday night following a cardiac arrest. She was in Dubai for nephew Mohit Marwah wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi. Janhvi did not attend the wedding because she was busy in shooting for Dhadak in Mumbai.

Sridevi’s mortal remains will be brought to India today for her funeral in Mumbai. Karan Johar took Janhvi from the sets of Dhadak to Anil Kapoor residence. He is said to be helping her maintain her sanity over her mother’s untimely demise. Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor arrived in Mumbai on Sunday evening. They were in Chandigarh shooting for ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’. Arjun Kapoor also rushed to Mumbai, just so he could be with the Kapoor family, and is able to console his little sister Janhvi Kapoor.

Sridevi charmed the audience with stellar performances in several films such as ‘Mr India’, ‘Chaalbaaz’ and ‘Lamhe’ during her career spanning over four decades.

See Pics Here: