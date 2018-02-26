Sridevi No More: Few lesser known facts about the screen icon
Mumbai: Bollywood star Sridevi, who charmed the audience with stellar performances in several films such as 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz' and 'Lamhe' during her career spanning over four decades, passed away in Dubai last night. She was 54.
Here are few lesser known facts about the screen icon
- Born on August 13, 1963, Sridevi was named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan upon birth.
- When she made her debut in Bollywood, Sridevi was not comfortable talking in Hindi. Her voice was mostly dubbed by Naaz. Rekha had dubbed for her in the film, Aakhiri Raasta. Sridevi dubbed for her dialogues for the first time in Chandni.
- Not many people know that Sridevi was down with 103 degrees fever, while shooting Chalbaaz’s famous song ‘Na Jaane Kaha Se Aayi Hai’.
- Sridevi has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.
- Sridevi was also considered for a role in Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg wanted to cast her for a brief role. But she was at the peak of her career in Bollywood then and had rejected the offer.
- Sridevi was director duo Abbas Mustan’s first choice to play the female lead in Baazigar.
- Sridevi was 13, when she played the role of Rajinikanth’s stepmother in a Tamil film called Moondru Mudichu (1976). Years later she played his love interest in Chaalbaaz (1989).
- Sridevi did playback for Sadma(1983), Chandni(1989), Garajna (1991), Kshana Kshanam (1991).
- Sridevi was the first choice for Indra Kumar’s Beta. She was supposed to star opposite Anil Kapoor in the film but declined the offer because she had already done a string of films with the actor.
- Jaya Prada was considered Sridevi’s strongest competitor and the two actors didn’t share a cordial relationship. During the shoot of Maqsad (1984), Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra decided to break the ice between them and locked them up in a room hoping that they would make peace. But when they opened the door, both Sridevi and Jaya were sitting silently in the two corners of the room.
- For two of the most important films in her life, Sridevi was the second choice. Nagina (1986) was first offered to Jaya Prada and Rekha was considered for Chandni.
- Sridevi actually spelt her name as Sreedevi, but she never corrected the spelling of her name in film credits.