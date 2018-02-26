Sridevi no more: Dubai authorities to issues death certificate of actress soon

Dubai: Authorities at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are expected to release the death certificate of the noted Indian actress Sridevi, who died in Dubai late on Saturday, Khaleej Times quoted sources, as saying.

Earlier there were reports, which suggested that there could be a further delay in handing over the mortal remains of the actress to her family, in case some inconsistencies are found in the toxicology reports.

The forensic report is expected to reveal the exact cause of her death.

The 54-year-old reportedly had a fainting spell in the bathtub of her hotel room and was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai. Sources in the Indian Consulate said that she was brought dead to the hospital.

Meanwhile, celebrities and fans have been flocking the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor, the brother-in-law to the actress. Madhuri Dixit also visited the Kapoor’s residence to offer condolences to the bereaved family. Director Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, actress Tabu, filmmaker Farah Khan, choreographer Saroj Khan, actor Farhan Akhtar, along with mother Honey Irani, were also seen visiting the family earlier in the day.