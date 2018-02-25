Sridevi no more: Congress Prez Rahul Gandhi offers condolences to the Sridevi’s family

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday offered condolences to the family of veteran actress Sridevi, who passed away on Saturday night in Dubai. “Shocked to hear about the sudden and untimely death of one of India’s favourite actress, Sridevi. Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages. My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Twitter handle of the Congress Party also paid tribute to Sridevi. “We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones,” the tweet read.

The Congress also posted three more tweets detailing her accomplishments.

She received a multitude of awards including the fourth highest civilian award the Padma Shri in 2013 by the Govt of India & 6 Filmfare awards, the first at the age of 14. Sridevi started her career at the age of 4 in ‘Thunaivan’. Her Bollywood debut was in ‘Julie’ at 12. pic.twitter.com/xQ1Kax4emV — Congress (@INCIndia) February 25, 2018

A versatile performer, she acted in numerous Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Sridevi’s many successes included the critically acclaimed Sadma, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah and Judaai. pic.twitter.com/Jl1DC7UvJI — Congress (@INCIndia) February 25, 2018

In 2012, after a 15 year break she delivered the much appreciated English Vinglish. She is India’s first female superstar. She’ll be missed. pic.twitter.com/sd3FfF8azT — Congress (@INCIndia) February 25, 2018

Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi also lamented the demise of the 54-year-old actress, “Shocked 2hear of passing of Sridevi. Sudden, totally unexpected death in dubai, as of farookh sheikh. Healthy, agile, mobile & youthful, belying even her limited 54 years, her impish curiosity, exemplified in english vinglish, contrasts with her superb vampish hawa hawaii!”

A Padma Shri recipient, Sridevi passed away on Saturday night due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi.