Sridevi is world’s best actress for me: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor, who donned the avatar of 'Shiksha Superhero' for a recent P&G Shiksha event

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Shiksha Superheroes

Bollywood’s most versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui joined hands with P&G Shiksha to make a difference to lives of underprivileged children. He encouraged the people to be ‘Shiksha Superheroes’ by simply choosing P&G products and contributing to the education of underprivileged children.

Speaking on the occasion, Shiksha Superhero Siddiqui remarked, “This is the first time that I have associated with P&G Shiksha. I am delighted to witness the difference that this movement has made by building and supporting more than 1,000 schools that will impact the lives of more than one million children across India. I grew up as an insightful child amidst a huge joint family of farmers in Budhana, a small town of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, where education was hard to get. We worked hard for it. I feel strongly for this cause as education has played a vital role in shaping my professional and personal life.”

He further added, “I realised today that it is very easy to be a Shiksha Superhero in real life. A simple act on your part can improve the lives of underprivileged children and make a big difference to their future. Everyone can become a real-life Superhero. All you have to do is choose P&G products and become part of the P&G Shiksha movement that will enable you to contribute towards education of underprivileged children. Like me, I want to encourage the people of India to be ‘Shiksha Superheroes’ by making this simple brand choice. It is an ordinary act and a very small contribution from our end but has a large impact on the lives of these children.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Sridevi

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is gearing up for his forthcoming film ‘Mom’ says, Sridevi is world’s best actress for him. While talking exclusively to ANI, Nawazuddin, who is playing a pivotal role in the film, was in all praises for the ‘English Vinglish’ actress and said, “If one gets a chance to work with such a brilliant actor, then who will think of leaving the opportunity? Same was my case and I personally believe that Srideviji is world’s best actress.”

Recently, during the trailer launch of ‘Mom’, Sridevi also expressed her admiration for the actor and went on saying that she has a lot of respect for him as an actor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Baahubali

It’s been a while since the storm called ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ hit the silver screens. And while it continues to reign at the BO, Bollywood’s most versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes working in films like ‘Baahubali’ is a dream. While talking exclusively to ANI, Nawaz said, “Baahubali is a very expensive film and I feel that I won’t be able to ever do such kind of film.”

Adding more to it, the actor, who was in the national capital, said “If given a chance he would love to do such kind of big film and the cast of the film did a commendable job.”