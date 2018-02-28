Free Press Journal
Sridevi Funeral Updates: Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Ajay Devgn pay last respects to Sridevi

— By FPJ Web Desk | Feb 28, 2018 09:27 am
Sridevi’s mortal remains has been brought to Celebration Sports Club, Andheri where Bollywood celebs, as well as other personalities, will pay their last respects to the legend.

Actor Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Jacqueline Fernandez also arrive at Celebration Sports Club to pay respects to Sridevi.

Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene with husband Dr. Sriram Nene, Jaya Bachchan and legendary choreographer Saroj Khan arrive at Celebration Sports Club to see their favourite actress Sridevi for the last time.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen arrive at Celebration Sports Club to pay respects to Sridevi.

 

Veteran actress Hema Malini arrives at Celebration Sports Club with her daughter-actress Esha Deol to see Sridevi for the last time.

Other Kapoor family members like Sanjay Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor reach Celebration Sports Club to join family members in the last rite of Sridevi.

Sridevi’s last rite seems to be a big event as people gather outside Celebration Sports Club to pay respect to Sridevi.

Farah Khan reaches Celebration Sports Club for the condolence ceremony. Notably, Sridevi’s niece and actress, Sonam Kapoor also arrives at the venue with her alleged beau Anand Ahuja.

Actor Anu Kapoor visits Celebration Sports Club to pay last respect to Sridevi. He also spoke about media’s coverage to ANI. He said, “It’s media job to ask questions, it’s people’s call if they want to throw it in the dustbin or not. At this moment, family is in a lot of pain. Daughters have lost their mother at such a young age. We should pray for them.”

Arbaaz Khan arrives at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai to pay last respects to Sridevi.

Director Karan Johar has already reached the venue for the condolence ceremony. On Tuesday night, Sridevi’s mortal remains finally arrived in Mumbai.

On Wednesday morning entire film industry, as well as Sridevi fans, will be bidding farewell to the first female superstar of Bollywood. Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and other members of Kapoor family arranged the condolence and last respects session at Celebration Sports Club, Andheri West, between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Later, the last journey of Sridevi will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans where her last rites will be conducted at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery at 3:30 pm.

On Tuesday night, actor Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif visited Boney Kapoor’s house, Green Acres to give their last respect to Sridevi.

Among the fans gathered outside Sridevi’s house, a visually impaired man, Jatin Valmiki claimed that Sridevi had saved his brother’s life. He told ANI, “Sridevi ji mere bhai ke brain tumour ke operation ke liye help ki thi. Uss samay unhone mujhe 1 lakh ki madad ki & hospital se 1 lakh maaf bhi karwaaye. Unki wajah se mera bhai aaj zinda hai. Main kuch nahi kar sakta unke (Sridevi) liye, lekin main kam se kam unki antim yatra mein toh shaamil ho hi sakta hoon.”

Keeping security in mind, a police official has said that around 100 policemen were stationed near Sridevi’s Lokhandwala building on Tuesday night. Around 250 policemen are deployed on Wednesday at the venue where Sridevi’s body will be kept for paying the final tribute. “The same number of policemen will be part of the funeral procession,” a police official said. “We have provided additional security at the residence in order to avoid law and order situation,” Mumbai police spokesperson Deepak Devraj told PTI.

