Sridevi Funeral Updates: Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Ajay Devgn pay last respects to Sridevi
Sridevi’s mortal remains has been brought to Celebration Sports Club, Andheri where Bollywood celebs, as well as other personalities, will pay their last respects to the legend.
Actor Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Jacqueline Fernandez also arrive at Celebration Sports Club to pay respects to Sridevi.
Jacqueline Fernandez, Kajol & Ajay Devgn arrive at #Mumbai‘s Celebration Sports Club #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/wWY9jr8Xms
Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene with husband Dr. Sriram Nene, Jaya Bachchan and legendary choreographer Saroj Khan arrive at Celebration Sports Club to see their favourite actress Sridevi for the last time.
Choreographer Saroj Khan, actress Jaya Bachchan & Madhuri Dixit arrive at #Mumbai‘s Celebration Sports Club #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/hrKbHT3G4e
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen arrive at Celebration Sports Club to pay respects to Sridevi.
Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai arrive at #Mumbai‘s Celebration Sports Club to pay last respects to #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/7NBWba9OJP
Veteran actress Hema Malini arrives at Celebration Sports Club with her daughter-actress Esha Deol to see Sridevi for the last time.
Hema Malini and Isha Deol arrive at Celebration Sports Club to pay last respects to #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/MZnuU1rfKI
Other Kapoor family members like Sanjay Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor reach Celebration Sports Club to join family members in the last rite of Sridevi.
Family members Sanjay Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor & Harshvardhan Kapoor arrive at Celebration Sports Club. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/WipsFpbwO1
Sridevi’s last rite seems to be a big event as people gather outside Celebration Sports Club to pay respect to Sridevi.
Mumbai: People queue up outside Celebration Sports Club to pay tributes to #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/FM7gJIkMb3
Farah Khan reaches Celebration Sports Club for the condolence ceremony. Notably, Sridevi’s niece and actress, Sonam Kapoor also arrives at the venue with her alleged beau Anand Ahuja.
Mumbai: Filmmaker Farah Khan & actor Sonam Kapoor arrive at Celebration Sports Club. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/4y5TrQfePK
Actor Anu Kapoor visits Celebration Sports Club to pay last respect to Sridevi. He also spoke about media’s coverage to ANI. He said, “It’s media job to ask questions, it’s people’s call if they want to throw it in the dustbin or not. At this moment, family is in a lot of pain. Daughters have lost their mother at such a young age. We should pray for them.”
It’s media job to ask questions, it’s people’s call if they want to throw it in the dustbin or not. At this moment, family is in a lot of pain. Daughters have lost their mother at such a young age. We should pray for them: Anu Kapoor at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/nYhx1Q7qva
Arbaaz Khan arrives at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai to pay last respects to Sridevi.
Actor Arbaz Khan arrives at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai to pay last respects to #Sridevi, funeral to take place later today. pic.twitter.com/Mqz1FlkdGo
Director Karan Johar has already reached the venue for the condolence ceremony. On Tuesday night, Sridevi’s mortal remains finally arrived in Mumbai.
Mumbai: #Sridevi‘s mortal brought to Celebration Sports Club, where people will pay their last respects to the actor, funeral to take place later today. pic.twitter.com/Gip77pgV0l
#KaranJohar reaches Celebration Sports Club to pay his last respects to #Sridevi #RIPSridevi #LetHerRestInPeace pic.twitter.com/PS3yyMfQiJ
On Wednesday morning entire film industry, as well as Sridevi fans, will be bidding farewell to the first female superstar of Bollywood. Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and other members of Kapoor family arranged the condolence and last respects session at Celebration Sports Club, Andheri West, between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Tamil Nadu: Visuals from #Sridevi‘s native village Meenampatti in Sivakasi; residents express grief, says, ‘cannot believe Sridevi has passed away.’ pic.twitter.com/UamFGan68Q
Later, the last journey of Sridevi will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans where her last rites will be conducted at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery at 3:30 pm.
On Tuesday night, actor Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif visited Boney Kapoor’s house, Green Acres to give their last respect to Sridevi.
. @BeingSalmanKhan at #Sridevi ‘s funeral#RIPSridevi#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/NYsTHhJHpl
#KatrinaKaif At #AnilKapoor‘s Residence In #Mumbai To OFFER Her Condolences For The Family ….. pic.twitter.com/usoC3HQx4s
Among the fans gathered outside Sridevi’s house, a visually impaired man, Jatin Valmiki claimed that Sridevi had saved his brother’s life. He told ANI, “Sridevi ji mere bhai ke brain tumour ke operation ke liye help ki thi. Uss samay unhone mujhe 1 lakh ki madad ki & hospital se 1 lakh maaf bhi karwaaye. Unki wajah se mera bhai aaj zinda hai. Main kuch nahi kar sakta unke (Sridevi) liye, lekin main kam se kam unki antim yatra mein toh shaamil ho hi sakta hoon.”
Sridevi ji mere bhai ke brain tumour ke operation ke liye help ki thi. Uss samay unhone mujhe 1 lakh ki madad ki & hospital se 1 lakh maaf bhi karwaaye: Jatin Valmiki, a visually impaired man from Uttar Pradesh who has been waiting outside #Sridevi‘s house since last two days. pic.twitter.com/VkYGEx7PrB
Unki wajah se mera bhai aaj zinda hai. Main kuch nahi kar sakta unke (Sridevi) liye, lekin main kam se kam unki antim yatra mein toh shaamil ho hi sakta hoon: Jatin Valmiki, a visually impaired man from Uttar Pradesh who has been waiting outside #Sridevi‘s house. pic.twitter.com/uXnU74B6Bn
Keeping security in mind, a police official has said that around 100 policemen were stationed near Sridevi’s Lokhandwala building on Tuesday night. Around 250 policemen are deployed on Wednesday at the venue where Sridevi’s body will be kept for paying the final tribute. “The same number of policemen will be part of the funeral procession,” a police official said. “We have provided additional security at the residence in order to avoid law and order situation,” Mumbai police spokesperson Deepak Devraj told PTI.
Visuals from #Mumbai‘s Celebration Sports Club, where #Sridevi‘s mortal remains will be kept for people to pay tributes. Heavy security deployed. pic.twitter.com/jh895m1Frt
