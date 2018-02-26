Sridevi funeral updates: Actor’s mortal remains to reach Mumbai this evening, says reports
As per latest reports, Sridevi’s mortal remains are likely to reach Mumbai this evening. According to Khaleej Times, Indian Consulate officials revealed that the veteran actor’s mortal remains are expected to be repatriated by 1 to 2 pm of Dubai time.
The report further stated that, after receiving the Police Clearance and forensic report, the other procedures including, immigration and embalming would be completed in the next 3 to 4 hours.
Sridevi passed away on Saturday at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest. Her death has left the entire world in deep sorrow. Sridevi was in Dubai for her nephew actor Mohit Marwah’s wedding and chose to stay back after the wedding when the tragedy happened. As per reports of Khaleej Times, Boney Kapoor flew back from Mumbai to surprise Sridevi with a dinner date and the couple spoke for 15 minutes after which Sridevi went to the bathroom to get ready and 15 minutes later she was found lying motionless in the bathtub and was rushed to the Rashid hospital there.
Reportedly, Sridevi’s last rites will be conducted at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai later in the day today.