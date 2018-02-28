Sridevi funeral: Sridevi’s tragic death brings Kapoor family together

New Delhi: Putting speculations of differences within the family aside, Arjun Kapoor stood by his father Boney Kapoor in the hours of tragedy, post step-mother Sridevi’s demise. Arjun left the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Namastey England’ and flew to Dubai to be with his father, and also brought back the mortal remains of the veteran actress on Tuesday night.

Sridevi died of ‘accidental drowning in a bathtub at a Dubai Hotel’ on Saturday. However, her body was handed over to the Kapoor family yesterday evening.

According to informed sources, ever since the news of Sridevi’s tragic death came to light, Boney Kapoor’s three daughters– Jhanvi , Khushi and Anshula– have been staying together at uncle Anil Kapoor’s residence.

On that note, Arjun and Anshula are children of Boney Kapoor from his first wife, Mona, who died in 2012. Informed sources further said the above gestures clearly show the new bonhomie and bond among the family.

The ‘Mom’ actress will embark on her final journey today. Soon after the arrival of her mortal remains on late Tuesday evening, eminent film personalities such as Salman Khan, Satish Kaushik, and others have visited the family to pay their homage.

Condolences and last respects to the actress will be paid at here Celebrations Sports club between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Thereafter, the cremation ceremony will take place at Vile Parle’s Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery from 3:30 pm onwards.