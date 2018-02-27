Sridevi Funeral: Sridevi’s mortal remains arrive in Mumbai
Bollywood’s first female superstar Sridevi’s mortal remains have arrived in India from Dubai on Tuesday night. The 54-year-old actress died after drowning in the bathtub in Dubai hotel on Saturday. Sridevi’s body was accompanied by Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor reached Dubai earlier today.
Sridevi’s death interrogation came to an end after the Dubai police handed over the letters for the release of Bollywood diva Sridevi’s body to the Indian mission and her family for embalming, Consulate General of India said. The Dubai police in a series of tweets said that the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Emirate of Dubai has decided to hand over the body of Indian actress Sridevi Kapoor to her relatives on Tuesday after the investigation of her death and the closure of the incident.
To give homage to the first female superstar of India, many Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Rekha and others visited Anil Kapoor’s residence.
Mumbai: Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shetty at the residence of Anil Kapoor #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/4lRGLPWFVq
— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018
On Sunday, YRF had issued a statement on behalf of the Kapoor family which stated, “Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief. Late Sridevi Kapoor’s body will arrive in India tomorrow.”
Earlier it was reported that Sridevi died due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Sridevi’s sudden demise has shocked entire film industry.