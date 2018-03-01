Sridevi Funeral: Sonam Kapoor loses her cool and bursts into tears; [Video]

Mumbai: At Sridevi’s funeral on Wednesday, Sonam Kapoor lost her cool as was spotted shouting at someone who, it seemed, was coming in her way as she headed to the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Sonam is seen shouting at someone in the video that has gone viral.

The incident occurred in the presence of Mumbai Police, who were standing beside her. After the incident, she walked off and was seen bursting into tears as she entered the cremation ground gate.

Almost the whole of B-Town, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif among others paid their last respects to Sridevi. Thousands of fans gathered outside the crematorium in Pawan Hans to catch a glimpse of their ‘Chandani’.

After the cremation ceremony, Sonam Kapoor and other family members shared a post on social media, in which the Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family thanked everyone for their condolences.

Video Credit: BollywoodCIA