Sridevi Funeral: Arbaaz Khan, Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja arrive at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai
Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities Arbaaz Khan, Farah Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Urvashi Rautela, Manish Paul and Aditya Thackeray have arrived to pay their last respects to veteran actor Sridevi at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sonam Kapoor has arrived with Anand Ahuja.
Sridevi’s mortal remains arrived in Mumbai from Dubai on Tuesday night by a private aircraft. Her mortal remains had arrived on Mumbai airport around 9.30 pm by the private aircraft from there she taken by the ambulance at her residence at Green Acres home. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khattar and other rushed to the her residence. Family members, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Anil Ambani including Boney Kapoor were reached at Green Acres with the ambulance last night. Manish Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi and some family members and friends were already waiting at her home.
The nation was shocked by the sudden demise of actor and the large number of fans waiting outside the bunglow for a glimpse of their favourite actor. It is also reported that, 40 buses from the Chennai and Hyderabad had left for Mumbai last night.
According to reports, Sridevi died on February 24 by drowning in bathtub in the hotel room in Dubai. She and the Kapoor family member were in UAE to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Well Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor left Dubai as they wanted to shoot for their upcoming film, ‘Ek ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga’ and Arjun for ‘Namastey England. It is also said that Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi had come to Mumbai and Sridevi was alone in then Dubai. On the day of Sridevi’s death Boney Kapoor went Dubai to surprise her with a dinner date. Then, after 15 to 20 minutes, the tragic accident occurred in the hotel bathroom. First reports said that she had a heart attack and later report said that she passed away due to drowning.
The condolence ceremony of Sridevi is underway, and her cremation ceremony will took place at Vile Parle Seva Samaj crematorium and Hindu cemetery, next to Pawans Hans in Mumbai.
See Video and Picture here:
Arbaaz Khan
Sonam Kapoor arrived with Anand Ahuja
Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray
Uravashi Rautela
Farah Khan
Manish paul
Nimrat Kaur