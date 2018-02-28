Sridevi Funeral: Amitabh Bachchan’s heartfelt message remembering late Sridevi is touching
Mumbai: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan got emotional and he wrote a heart-breaking message remembering co-star Sridevi on her sudden demise. On Tuesday night, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought to Mumbai from Dubai. Amitabh wrote a heartfelt message on Twitter which read, ‘Get back.. get back.. just get back .. to love.”
T 2728 – Get back .. get back .. just get back .. to love
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2018
On February 24, Sridevi took her last breath in a Dubal hotel room, due to accidental drowning. On the same night, before the news leaked to the media and common people, Amitabh shared a uncanny post saying, “Na jaane kyun, ek ajeeb si ghabrahat ho rahi hai”
T 2625 – न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !!
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018
Over the last few days, Big B has been sharing his emotions over Sridevi on social media. One post said, “Give love .. share love .. it is the ultimate emotion .. !!!”. And another tweet added, “Get back to love .. it is the only sustainable !!”
T 2625 – Give love .. share love .. it is the ultimate emotion !!
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 25, 2018
T 2627 – Get back to love .. it is the only sustainable !!
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 26, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi have worked together in films like Khuda Gawah, Aakhri Raasta, Jaani Dost and Inquilaab. In Bollywood, Sridevi is popularly known as Chandani. Her movies likes, Chandani, Lamhe, Mr India, Nagina, Sadma, Laadla and Mom are among her best performances. Her last film in Bollywood will be ‘Zero’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Sridevi plays a cameo in the film alongside Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and others actors.
Sridevi’s final journey will begin at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans, and the last rites will be performed at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery around 3.30 pm.
