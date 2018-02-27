Sridevi death, Updates: Dubai Police did not question Boney Kapoor, claims report
Dubai: The confusion Sridevi’s death interrogation continues. A report now claims that all stories of Dubai Police interrogating husband Boney Kapoor in connection with the case are false. According to Khaleej Times, as per standard police investigation procedures, director and husband of the late Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, had only provided his testimony on Sunday morning. The conversation between police and the director took place when her body was discovered at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel on the night of her death.
The sources in Dubai Police told Khaleej Times that all media reports are regarding further questioning are baseless. In fact, Boney Kapoor was not called by the police on Monday for further interrogation, Khaleej Times reports stated. Reportedly, Boney Kapoor is the first person who saw Sridevi drowned in a bathtub in an unconscious condition.
According to Dubai forensic department’s report, Bollywood actor Sridevi, who passed away at the age of 54 on Saturday, died due to drowning in her room apartment 2201 Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel after losing consciousness. Dubai Police in a tweet confirmed that the cause of actress Sridevi’s death as accidental drowning. They posted a series of updates on the same.
Sridevi was in Dubai to attend her nephew-actor Mohit Marwah’s wedding with her family. Right now, everyone is waiting for Sridevi’s mortal remains to come in Mumbai where the last rituals will be conducted. So far, celebrities and fans have been flocking to the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor, brother-in-law to the actress. Actress Madhuri Dixit, director Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, actress Tabu, filmmaker Farah Khan, choreographer Saroj Khan, actor Farhan Akhtar, along with mother Honey Irani, were seen visiting the family.
More details are awaited.