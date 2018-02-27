Sridevi Death: No objection letters handed over to release Sridevi’s mortal remains

New Delhi: The Dubai Police has handed over the letters for the release of the mortal remains of the Indian cinema icon Sridevi to the Indian Consulate and the family, as quoted by the Gulf News.

Now, after the release, the late actress’ body can proceed for embalming.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor and late actress Sridevi’s stepson, Arjun Kapoor, has arrived in Dubai on Tuesday morning to show support to his father, Boney Kapoor.

Sridevi passed away on late Saturday night in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding.

According to the forensic report, the 54-year-old Indian actress died of accidental drowning in her hotel room’s bathtub, after suffering a dizzying spell.

Traces of alcohol were also found in the actor’s body.

Dubai Police has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.

Meanwhile, celebrities and fans have been visiting the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor, brother-in-law to the actress, awaiting the arrival of her mortal remains.