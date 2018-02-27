Sridevi death: Dubai Prosecution closes probe, actress’ mortal remains given to family

Dubai: The Dubai Public Prosecution on Tuesday confirmed that the probe into sudden death of veteran actress Sridevi has been completed. Following which the case in this regard has been closed.

The Dubai Media Office Twitter account posted, “Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed. As per the forensic report, the death of the Indian actress occurred due to accidental drowning”>drowning following loss of consciousness. The case has now been closed.”

In another Tweet, the Dubai Public Prosecution informed that it has approved the release of Sridevi’s body to her family “following the completion of a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of her death.”

Dubai Police had transferred the case of Sridevi’s death to Dubai Public Prosecution following revelation that she died due to “accidental drowning”>drowning.”

Sridevi passed away on late Saturday night in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding.

According to the forensic report, the 54-year-old Indian actress died of accidental drowning”>drowning in her hotel room’s bathtub, after suffering a dizzying spell.

Traces of alcohol were also found in the actor’s body. This was contrary to the earlier reports surfacing the media which stated cardiac-arrest as the reason of the death of the ace actor. Sridevi’s sudden death left her legions of fans and the film industry in shock.