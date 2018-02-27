Sridevi death: Arjun Kapoor joins father Boney in Dubai, to oversee return journey

Sridevi’s step-son and actor Arjun Kapoor has flown to Dubai to join his father Boney Kapoor who is already in Dubai. Reportedly, Boney Kapoor has been completing formalities in Dubai to bring Sridevi’s body back to Mumbai.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, YRF PRO told ANI, “He has gone there to be with his father at the hotel while the formalities are being wrapped up and to oversee the return journey.”

Actor Arjun Kapoor left for Dubai, this morning, says Yash Raj Films’ PRO, further added that, ‘he has gone there to be with his father at the hotel while the formalities are being wrapped up and to oversee the return journey.’ #Sridevi (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/nGDqXTc3tM — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018

According to Dubai forensic department’s report, Bollywood actor Sridevi, who passed away at the age of 54 on Saturday, died due to drowning in her bathtub in the apartment 2201, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel after losing consciousness. Sridevi was in Dubai to attend her nephew-actor Mohit Marwah’s wedding with her family. Right now, everyone is waiting for Sridevi’s mortal remains to come in Mumbai where the last rituals will be conducted.

So far, celebrities and fans have been flocking to the Mumbai residence of Anil Kapoor, brother-in-law to the actress. Actress Madhuri Dixit, director Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, actress Tabu, filmmaker Farah Khan, choreographer Saroj Khan, actor Farhan Akhtar, along with mother Honey Irani, were seen visiting the family.