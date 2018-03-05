Sridevi death: Aamir, Kangana, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma pay tribute to late actor, meet her family; pics

Celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli, paid their last respects to late actress Sridevi by meeting their family members on Sunday.

Engaged in work, these celebs could not attend the funeral. Anushka Sharma was shooting outside Mumbai for her next film. Aamir was busy in shooting his upcoming work Thugs of Hindustan and Kangana with Manikarnika.

Shilpa Shetty along with husband Raj Kundra also met the family of the deceased actress. Sridevi’s family, Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi, immersed the ashes of the late actress in Rameswaram.

A superstar and a popular face of Bollywood, Sridevi passed away on the night of February 24, 2018 in Dubai. She was honoured at Oscars 2018 along with late actor Shashi Kapoor.